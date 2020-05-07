Cinematographer Nadeem Khan still critical, says wife

Cinematographer Nadeem Khan underwent brain surgery on Tuesday. (Express archive photo) Cinematographer Nadeem Khan underwent brain surgery on Tuesday. (Express archive photo)

Noted cinematographer Nadeem Khan, who underwent brain surgery at a hospital here after he suffered a fall, is still critical, his wife Parvati said.

Khan, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Monday evening after he fell from stairs and suffered injuries in head, shoulder and chest.

He underwent brain surgery on Tuesday at 2 am, Parvati said.

“He is in the ICCU, he is on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. Basically they (doctors) are just waiting and watching right now for 48 to 72 hours for the patient to respond. Right now he is not responding,” Parvati, who is a singer, told PTI.

According to Parvati, due to COVID-19 situation, there was a delay in Khan’s treatment.

“When we came the injury was not that bad, it was a small injury and it expanded. The doctors were waiting for COVID-19 results. They had kept him in COVID-19 ICU with the suspects.”

“He has been in lockdown for two months, he has not met anyone. He has been in complete isolation. They could have done a rapid test on him and done the emergency surgery, they delayed the entire procedure,” she said, adding, “I am praying to the almighty.”

She, however, said she is not pointing fingers at the hospital.

“I am making humble suggestions. The only trouble is the non-COVID-19 emergencies should be looked into at the earliest. People can’t be dying or pushed away from the hospital, Parvati said.

She said she understands the fear and scare of coronavirus pandemic which is in everyone, including the doctors and medical staff.

Khan has been a cinematographer on more than 40 films such as Disco Dancer, Zamana, Aandhi-Toofan, Aag Hi Aag, King Uncle and Gunaah.

He has also directed one film titled Tirchhi Topiwale (1998) starring Chunky Pandey, Inder Kumar and Monica Bedi.

