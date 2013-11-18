Cinema shouldn’t be blamed for society’s ills: Imran Khan

Bollywood actor Imran Khan says movies are often made a “soft target” and blamed for society’s ills. Imran,30,feels such problems can be solved only through education and change in mindset.

“Blaming cinema for the ills in society is a very simplistic outlook. Movies are a soft target and the film industry is not able to fight back. We are held victims to a mob mentality,” Khan told PTI.

Imran Khan was in the city to promote his upcoming film ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’,a romantic comedy that stars Kareena Kapoor as his leading lady,directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.

Amid growing incidents of violence and abuse against women in India,a section of the society has put the blame on song,lyrics and choreography in movies, saying they are disrespectful towards women.

Imran Khan is known for his support for social causes including organising voter drives to get people to cast their ballots.

“To vote is the smallest thing that you can do to be part of the democratic process. If you do not vote you have no right to complain. You cannot sit and mourn about the state of the country if you have not cast your vote,” he said.

The ‘Delhi Belly’ star said that the Indian film industry is currently going through a renaissance and is at a transitional phase where movie makers and actors are experimenting with storytelling and filmmaking.

“It is the best of all possible times and it is only getting better. There is an audience for films which we thought nobody would be interested in,it is a renaissance,” the actor said.

Imran Khan also said it is unfortunate that movies and actors often face opposition by sections of society that raise objection to a word in the film’s title or lyrics,claiming they are disrespectful or derogatory in nature. “It happens time and again,we are forced to change song lyrics,forced to change titles of movies. Ultimately you are being ruled by the fear of a mob,who will come burn a theatre or stone houses in protest,” he said.

Having worked in movies like ‘Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara’,Imran Khan said the year 2013 was a time of ‘tremendous growth’ for him as an actor,”I want to keep doing work that makes me happy and one that I will not be ashamed of later in life,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App