Cinema presentation is going to be mind-blowing at IFFI 2021: Chaitanya Prasad

224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st IFFI.

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to take place in Goa from January 16-24, 2021. The latest edition will screen a total of 224 films under different sections. With Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ashutosh Gowariker, Dia Mirza, Rakeysh Mehra, Subhash Ghai, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor already supporting and promoting the festival on social media, the event organisers are expecting a good participation this year.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Chaitanya Prasad, IFFI Director, shared that upon postponement of the festival, the organising committee fixed a new date and then worked backwards towards the deadline. He further stated that despite the festival having a hybrid format this year, the participation has been noteworthy.

“There are seven screening theatres, 28 films a day, so roughly about 224 films in total. For the international section, we received more than 600 films. When we sent out the registration, we sought virtual-physical, physical-virtual and only virtual. We received more than 100 virtual profiles of films. The response was overwhelming. When we started to eliminate, we didn’t know what to eliminate. The cinema presentation is going to be mind-blowing,” Prasad said.

Chaitanya Prasad revealed that besides IFFI 2021 incorporating OTT for the first time, there would be a special homage section for artistes we lost in 2020. He also promised that the Indian Panorama section will have a great collection of regional cinema.

Bangladesh is going to be the focus country at the IFFI 2021. Actors and filmmakers from the country will also be a part of the festival, either as jury members or as guests.

Patrons can also look out for the commemoration of Satyajit Ray’s centenary, that would include showcasing five of Ray’s films.

Speaking about how the film festival will act as a “necessary injection” in the time of Covid-19, Chaitanya Prasad said, “The festival gives hope and inspiration. Watching cinema in the comfort of your home and watching it in a theatre – somewhere you have to break the glass ceiling. Caution, precaution and care is the bottomline. It will showcase to the world that if you are determined to do something with wholesome participation, it is possible.”