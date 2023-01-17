Cinema Marte Dum Tak trailer: Amazon Prime Video and Vasan Bala’s documentary explores the world of B-grade Hindi movies

From Vice Studios and creator Vasan Bala, Amazon Prime Video’s new documentary series Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes audiences back in time, and explores the fringe B-grade film industry of the 1990s. The docu-series features appearances by Arjun Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and Harish Patel, who famously played Ibu Hatela in maybe the most famous B-grade Hindi movie ever, Gunda.

Amazon Prime Video is describing the six-episode docu-series as the ‘first-ever peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the 90s Pulp Cinema industry’. The show will bring back four directors of that era — J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah — as they make new films using similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago.

Arjun Kapoor drops by to tell viewers that the industry shouldn’t be described as ‘B-grade’ and ‘C-grade’ because that is reductive, and those filmmakers were working under tight restrictions. “We have all the freedom in the world,” he says, drawing a comparison to Bollywood. Rakhi Sawant, on the other hand, talks about titilation in films, and why that sells.

We also see glimpses of the filmmakers hard at work on new sleazy movies, presumably for Amazon Prime Video. Later, Arjun hosts a roundtable chat with them.

“Cinema Marte Dum Tak is extremely special to me. I have known of artistes and creators from this pulp movie industry, and was always fascinated by the films they made and their world. So, I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche. I have to say that the entire team has worked hard to bring the stories of J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah and tell their journeys – the glory and aftermath with truth and dignity. It was great to collaborate with young and extremely talented minds like Disha (Randani), Xulfee and Kulish (Kant Thakur) to direct the episodes. I am confident that audiences are going to love this glimpse into the lesser-known filmmaking industry and I am glad that through Prime Video we can take this era of Indian cinema to a wider audience, across the world,” said Vasan Bala, the creator.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak, also featuring Raza Murad and Mukesh Rishi, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 20.