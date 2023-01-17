scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Cinema Marte Dum Tak trailer: Amazon Prime Video and Vasan Bala’s documentary explores the world of B-grade Hindi movies

Created by Vasan Bala, Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes audiences back to the 90s, as it explores the world of B-grade Hindi movies.

Rakhi SawantRakhi Sawant in a still from Cinema Marte Dum Tak.

From Vice Studios and creator Vasan Bala, Amazon Prime Video’s new documentary series Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes audiences back in time, and explores the fringe B-grade film industry of the 1990s. The docu-series features appearances by Arjun Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and Harish Patel, who famously played Ibu Hatela in maybe the most famous B-grade Hindi movie ever, Gunda.

Amazon Prime Video is describing the six-episode docu-series as the ‘first-ever peek into the dazzling and independent ecosystem of the 90s Pulp Cinema industry’. The show will bring back four directors of that era — J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah — as they make new films using similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago.

Also read |I’m the only top actress who has done B-grade films: Kangana Ranaut

Arjun Kapoor drops by to tell viewers that the industry shouldn’t be described as ‘B-grade’ and ‘C-grade’ because that is reductive, and those filmmakers were working under tight restrictions. “We have all the freedom in the world,” he says, drawing a comparison to Bollywood. Rakhi Sawant, on the other hand, talks about titilation in films, and why that sells.

We also see glimpses of the filmmakers hard at work on new sleazy movies, presumably for Amazon Prime Video. Later, Arjun hosts a roundtable chat with them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states

“Cinema Marte Dum Tak is extremely special to me. I have known of artistes and creators from this pulp movie industry, and was always fascinated by the films they made and their world. So, I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche. I have to say that the entire team has worked hard to bring the stories of J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah and tell their journeys – the glory and aftermath with truth and dignity. It was great to collaborate with young and extremely talented minds like Disha (Randani), Xulfee and Kulish (Kant Thakur) to direct the episodes. I am confident that audiences are going to love this glimpse into the lesser-known filmmaking industry and I am glad that through Prime Video we can take this era of Indian cinema to a wider audience, across the world,” said Vasan Bala, the creator.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak, also featuring Raza Murad and Mukesh Rishi, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 20.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 16:13 IST
Next Story

Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India: Gilchrist

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close