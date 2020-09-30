Cinema halls to operate at 50% capacity from October 15

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon issue SOP for reopening of cinema halls. (Photo: Express Archive) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon issue SOP for reopening of cinema halls. (Photo: Express Archive)

Cinema halls across the country will reopen from October 15. According to the Unlock 5.0 guidelines released by the Union Home Ministry, multiplexes will be permitted to open outside containment zones with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will soon be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The announcement has come as a relief to exhibitors and theater owners as cinema halls have been closed in the country since mid-March.

Reacting to the news, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who has a chain of cinemas across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, told indianexpress.com, “I could cry right! This is such big news for us. Finally, after months of dejection, we got this. Of course, now individual states have to decide but finally, the ball has got rolling. There’s some beginning. We now wait for the I&B Ministry to lay out the guidelines.”

Abhishek Bachchan also expressed his excitement and wrote on Twitter, “The best news of the week!!!! 😁”

Senior distributor-exhibitor Raj Bansal, who is the director of a multiplex in Jaipur Entertainment Paradise, told indianexpress. com, “I am happy with this announcement. Maharashtra government, however, has announced lockdown till 31st October because Maharashtra and especially Mumbai is vulnerable. But cinemas can open in the rest of the country and I welcome this move of the home ministry. 50 per cent occupancy is a good number.”

However, Manoj Desai, the owner of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, is not happy with the restriction of opening theaters with only 50% of seating capacity. He said, “It is impossible to open with 50% occupancy. We have to do a lot of maintenance work. Also, the audience is so scared of the virus that they won’t even come in. Opening theaters in the situation where the state is still under lockdown is tricky. This needs better planning. This way, the theater owners will face even more losses.”

Countries like America, France and Netherlands among others have already opened theaters. In the US, the theater owners have been playing classic movie titles along with a few recent releases.

