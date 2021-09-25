Cinema halls to reopen in Maharashtra from October 22, declares CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that cinema halls in the state will reopen after October 22.

The tweet posted by his office in Marathi can be loosely translated as, “Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theaters in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon.”

While cinema halls in several parts of the country including New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, etc opened their doors for moviegoers in July this year, theatres in Maharashtra and Kerala stayed shut due to the pandemic.

The state government’s decision has been received by the Hindi film industry with open arms. Pen Studios’ Jayantilal Gada was one of the first people to celebrate the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra. He, along with Rohit Shetty and other dignitaries had met the CM in Mumbai, on Saturday to discuss the plan for reopening of cinema halls in the state.

Thank you Hon. Chief Minister @CMOMaharashtra ji for taking time out and discussing about the re-opening of theatres across Maharashtra. After a fruitful discussion, I am delighted that the theatres are all to entertain the citizens of Maharashtra from October 22nd. pic.twitter.com/aZv6av2QOg — Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen) (@jayantilalgada) September 25, 2021

Alongside Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty, this meeting was attended by key theatre representatives including Kamal Gianchandani (President of Multiplex Association of India & CEO, PVR Pictures), Alok Tandon (CEO, Inox Leisure Ltd), Devang Sampat (CEO, Cinepolis India), and Kunal Sawhney (Chief Operating Officer – Carnival Cinemas)

Theatres and cinema halls in the state had opened up after the first wave of Covid-19 in March 2021, however, within weeks, the state administration announced that the cinemas should be closed again due to the second wave. SOPs for reopening theatres in the state are yet to be announced.