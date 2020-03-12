Cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

Cinema halls will remain shut in Delhi till March 31 which could affect the release of Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi. Cinema halls will remain shut in Delhi till March 31 which could affect the release of Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi.

After declaring coronavirus outbreak an epidemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that cinema halls, schools and colleges in New Delhi would remain shut until March 31. This move comes after the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have risen up to 73.

The governments of Kerala and Jammu had earlier decided to shut down cinema halls until March 31.

The shut down will affect the release of Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which is due to release on March 13. YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is scheduled to release on March 20.

The release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi might also get affected. The film was scheduled to release on March 24. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, earlier told Spotboye, “No decision taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is, that is, the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery.”

In Kerala, the release of Tovino Thomas’ Kilometers and Kilometers has already been deferred, and it is expected that the release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also be delayed.

