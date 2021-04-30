Cinema Bandi trailer: Raj and DK present an innocent take on filmmaking

How difficult can it be to make a film? Can’t someone who has watched many films become a filmmaker? Of course, one can, at least that is what the trailer of Raj & DK’s latest project Cinema Bandi suggests. On Friday, the filmmaker duo shared the trailer of an independent film made under their banner D2R films. For them, it is a “sweet little film — about making a film — with loads of humour and a huge heart!”

In the trailer, we meet an autorickshaw driver who finds an expensive camera in the back seat of his rickshaw. His friend tells him it’s a camera used to make movies starring superstars like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas. Together, the two friends decide they will also make a film using the camera, and when their film will become a hit, they will use the money to bring power and water supply to their village.

From the look of it, Cinema Bandi looks like a pleasant watch as it showcases an innocent effort of two villagers to bring their village out of its dire condition. Their journey of filmmaking is packed with moments of laughter and honesty. For them, all it needs to become a filmmaker is a good quality camera.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Raj & DK tweeted, “Made by first-time director, Praveen Kandregula, his writing partner Vasanth Maringanti, and shot by a small group of friends, Cinema Bandi is quintessential, grassroots filmmaking. A true indie :) Kudos to the entire team for pulling this off!” Manoj Bajpayee wished the entire team of the film good luck.

The tagline of the movie reads, “Everyone is a filmmaker at heart.” On YouTube, the film is described, “There’s more story behind the scenes than what meets the eye on-screen. ❤️”

Cinema Bandi will start streaming on Netflix on May 14.