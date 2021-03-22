Cinegoers in Malegaon storm theatre screening Mumbai Saga, netizen asks if we are already Covid-free?

After a long wait due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, cinema halls are finally seeing audiences trickling in to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. After Roohi made a decent impact, John Abraham’s action packed drama Mumbai Saga has been making a loud buzz. However, a video from a Malegaon theatre where Mumbai Saga is playing has shocked the internet. A group of people are seen going berserk while trying to enter the premise by force.

Originally posted by distributor Reet Films on Instagram, the video is from Mohan Cinema, one of the most popular film theatres in the city. While there’s a huge crowd outside the theatre, a few of them try to break in by climbing the gate. As bystanders cheered, they made their way inside the theatre, and are soon followed by others. A lot of people in the crowd are also seen making videos of the madness, and ironically almost none of the men there had a mask on.

As pap Viral Bhayani reposted the video on his Instagram profile, fans wondered if the cinema halls have become Covid-free. Shilpa Shetty’s husband businessman Raj Kundra commented on the video, “Looks like this cinema is guaranteeing a covid FREE experience 😂”. The followers discussed how these actions prove the rising numbers in Maharashtra, a user Sourabh Mundra posted, “Corona dab gya hoga beech mein”, while Mona Mour added, “Why ppl are behaving so reckless? In a way or other they are inviting the deadly virus and may b it’s new strains”. Another user Tabassum Khan joked about people’s desperation to watch films as she wrote, “Corona ko side mein rakho .. pehele yeh batawo aisi konsi movie ayi hai jo ye log dekhne ke liye tadap rahe hai 😂😂.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Mahararashra has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. Touted to be the second wave, the state recorded its highest-ever spike on Sunday. While it has announced night curfew and restrictions in a few places, strict measures are being taken around to curb the spread of the virus, along with speedy vaccination drive.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, among more, Sanjay Gupta directed Mumbai Saga released on March 19. Calling himself the ‘big screen hero’ John Abraham during the promotions mentioned that he won’t be available on OTT for a subscription fee .

Talking about reopening of film theatres, the leading star told PTI, “For me, the joy is reaching out to common people through my films because we are here to entertain them. I want to make good films. I don’t care about success and failure. I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and ‘Mumbai Saga’ will bring that back.”