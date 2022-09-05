Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics, carves rating on their forehead

The trailer for R Balki’s Chup, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary is out. A psychological thriller, the film sees Sunny Deol trying to track down a serial killer — an unusual one at that, as this particular criminal carves stars into his victims bodies as they kill them. Their target are film critics, who get a rating carved on their forehead as they are mercilessly murdered.

The trailer itself is gory with people being murdered in gruesome ways, interspersed with moments of an eerie romance between Dulquer and Shreya. The film also recalls Guru Dutt’s depression after his film Kagaz Ke Phool was trashed by critics. There are some very questionable dialogues such as, “A film is a director’s baby, kisse ke bacche ka rape kaise kar sakte ho?” and Pooja Bhatt emphasises the film’s point and messaging, “You critics are killers.”

In an interview with PTI, Dulquer had said that he is eagerly awaiting to see how the ‘experimental’ film is received. “When Balki sir offered me Chup, I was shocked and said, ‘Are you really thinking about me for this role?’ Because it’s something I haven’t done before. It’s not typical in any form. I think for him also, it’s an experimental film but it’s something I am very curious about. All of you will also be curious about it when it comes out,” he had said.

The film was announced on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt last year. Balki said that Chup is an “ode to the sensitive artiste”.