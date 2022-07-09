Chup teaser: Dulquer Salmaan channels an obsessive lover in R Balki’s thriller, co-starring Sunny Deol

The first teaser for R Balki’s psychological thriller Chup was unveiled on Saturday, on the occasion of Guru Dutt’s birth anniversary. The film features actors Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The teaser opens with Dulquer’s character making flowers out of newspapers while singing “Happy Birthday,” like a jilted lover. We also get a brief look at Sunny Deol’s character. Soon, we see the title of the film with the tagline ‘Revenge of the Artist’, while the classic song “Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam” plays in the background. The teaser has an ’80s vibe.

Chup is billed as a psychological thriller. In an interview with PTI, Dulquer said that he is eagerly awaiting to see how the ‘experimental’ film is received.

“When Balki sir offered me Chup, I was shocked and said, ‘Are you really thinking about me for this role?’ Because it’s something I haven’t done before. It’s not typical in any form. I think for him also, it’s an experimental film but it’s something I am very curious about. All of you will also be curious about it when it comes out,” he said.

The film was announced on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt last year. Balki said that Chup is an “ode to the sensitive artiste”. The motion poster of the film featured late filmmaker and featured the song “Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye Toh Kya” from his film Pyaasa playing in the background.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. It is produced by Gauri Shinde, R Balki and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The film’s score has been composed by Amit Trivedi.