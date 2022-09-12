Chup song Gaya Gaya: Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary spend some romantic moments together amid chaos

The song “Gaya Gaya” from R Balki’s thriller Chup has just dropped. The soulful love ballad sees Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary enjoying some romantic moments in the rain. The video is interspersed with scenes of Sunny Deol racing against time to track down a serial killer who targets movie critics and leaves rating stars on their foreheads.

In the melodious, yet rather haunting track composed by Amit Trivedi and crooned by Rupali Moghe and Shashwat Singh, the lovers cycle around popular filmy locations and there is a callback to vintage films, as Sunny is at his wits end to chase down a brutal murderer.

The trailer of Chup was released a few weeks ago, giving a hint about the storyline. The film also recalls Guru Dutt’s depression after his film Kagaz Ke Phool was trashed by critics. In an interview with PTI, Dulquer Salmaan said that he was keen on seeing how this ‘experimental’ movie is received. “When Balki sir offered me Chup, I was shocked and said, ‘Are you really thinking about me for this role?’ Because it’s something I haven’t done before. It’s not typical in any form. I think for him also, it’s an experimental film but it’s something I am very curious about. All of you will also be curious about it when it comes out,” he had said.

Chup was announced on the death anniversary of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt last year. Balki said that the film is an “ode to the sensitive artiste”.