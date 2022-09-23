scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Waheeda Rehman brings grace, Sunny Deol shares an emotional moment with sons Karan, Rajveer. Watch

Filmmaker R Balki held a special screeing of his film Chup: Revenge of the Artist in Mumbai earlier this week. The screening was attended by actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Waheeda Rehman, Mrunal Thakur and Taapsee Pannu.

Sunny Deol- Jaya Bachchan- Waheeda RehmanSunny Deol, Jaya Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman at Chup Revenge of the Artist screening in Mumbai. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

R Balki‘s Chup: Revenge of the Artist releases in theatres today. The filmmaker held a special screening for the film’s cast — Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan — and their families and friends from the film fraternity earlier this week.

At the screening, Sunny was seen sharing a warm moment with his sons, Rajveer and Karan, who hugged him after the film’s screening. The Deol trio then posed for photo ops with photographers stationed at the cinema hall.

 

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is receiving largely positive reviews from the audiences as the film was shown to audiences before critics in few cities in India. The film has also outsold Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo, Laal Singh Chaddha in advance ticket sales.

 

Many veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Waheeda Rehman, Jaya Bachchan, Neena Gupta attended the film’s screening in Mumbai along with actors like Taapsee Pannu, Mrunal Thakur, Saiyami Kher and others.

Jaya Bachchan made a rare appearance as she hardly steps out for movie screenings and previews. She was seen she was seen dressed in a green sharwar suit and had a mask on as a precaution.

 

Waheeda Rehman too was seen exiting the theatre after the screening. She was seen draped in a white saree and actress Saiyami Kher was seen carefully helping her climb down stairs.

In Chup Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics, carves rating on their forehead.

