scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

National Cinema Day: Chup registers second-biggest advance sales of any Hindi film this year, outperforms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Discounted ticket prices on National Cinema Day are benefitting all kinds of films, from the big-budget Brahmastra to the niche thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan's Chup: Revenge of the Artist releases on September 23.

Director R Balki’s lowkey thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist has outperformed major titles such as Laal Singh Chaddha, JugJugg Jeeyo and the Hindi version of RRR in advance ticket sales. The film’s release is coinciding with the National Cinema Day on Friday, when tickets are being sold across the country for Rs 75. The discounted prices are fuelling a record turnout in theatres, which have been struggling year-round with a series of major flops.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary, Chup has pre-sold 1.3 lakh tickets in the three national chains. By comparison, 83 pre-sold 1.17 lakh tickets, JugJugg Jeeyo pre-sold 57,000 tickets, and the Hindi version of RRR pre-sold 1.05 lakh tickets. Chup has also outperformed the likes of Gangubai Kahiawadi, Samrat Prithviraj and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, all with an A rating. The experiment of sorts has indicated that inflated ticket prices are a major reason behind audiences’ hesitation to watch films on the big screen.

Also read |Brahmastra shatters records with 6 lakh advance bookings on National Cinema Day, outperforms KGF 2

Director Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra is also benefitting from the discounted prices. The film shattered 2022 records with nearly six lakh advance bookings for National Cinema Day. By comparison, all-time hits such as KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2 pre-sold 5.15 lakh and 6.5 lakh tickets. Shows are being sold out.

Chup was initially supposed to be released in around 600 theatres, which was increased to 800 theatres considering the demand. Brahmastra, by comparison, was released in around 5000 theatres on opening day. Chup’s advance sales, in fact, are higher than any other Hindi film this year, besides only Brahmastra, which pre-sold around three lakh tickets in the top three chains for opening day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 11:09:04 am
Next Story

Virat Kohli was chase master, Babar Azam has mastered the art: Shoaib Akhtar

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement