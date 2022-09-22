Chup is an ‘one-of-a-kind meta experience’, say The Family Man creators

R Balki’s Chup Revenge of the Artist releases in theatres on Friday and the early reviews from celebrities are extremely positive. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The Family Man creators Raj & DK shared a long note about Chup on Twitter, calling it a “one-of-a-kind meta experience”.

Raj and DK wrote, “Great fun watching #Chup last night! A quirky one-of-a-kind meta experience! Unpredictable and irreverent! @dulQuer literally kills it with the various shades of his character. @shreyadhan13 aces it as the film buff that all of us want to be.” They added, “@diR_Balki does what he does best with his exciting and unique take on things! And… there are plenty seeti moments with @iamsunnydeol . Special shout out to: @RajaSen @PoojaB1972 @rajeevactor @AmanPant02 @ItsAmitTrivedi #Sharanya.”

Dulquer and Shreya thanked the director duo. DQ wrote, “Was so happy to see both of you in the panel discussion and then discuss the film after. Thank you for always believing and having the most insightful thoughts and lastly the constant support. 🤗🤗❤️❤️🥳🥳”

Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen with Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam, spoke to the press after the screening. She told reporters, “I am a huge fan of Guru Dutt, and I got to see some glimpses of him. I am so happy that I have shared screen space with Dulquer and now to watch him, first Ram and now as Danny, it’s incredible. I am so happy to see Sunny sir back. I am just too overwhelmed, very happy. Balki sir is amazing.”

Filmmaker Jai Mehta wrote that Chup is a “must watch for all film buffs”. He called Shreya “the most sincere and honest actor of our times.” Jai added, “@iamsunnydeol @dulQuer @PoojaB1972 are an absolute treat to watch! Especially under the witty and firm direction of Mr #RBalki. @RajaSen has killed all scope for criticism with his debut as a screenplay writer. Well done brother! Looking forward to many more from you.” The filmmaker wrote that the “film wins by being truly original.”

Applause Entertainment’s Sameer Nair tweeted that Chup “sparkles with wit & originality”. He added that Dulquer is “terrific” in the film.