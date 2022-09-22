Chup is outselling Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo, Laal Singh Chaddha in advance ticket sales

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist has surpassed the advance ticket sales of blockbusters such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and JugJugg Jeeyo, reported Pinkvilla.

The R Balki directorial, which will be released in theatres on September 23, is selling tickets primarily due to a reduction in prices on the occasion of National Cinema Day, which happens to be this Friday. Tickets will be priced at Rs 75 on Friday. Chup had sold a total of over 63,000 tickets in national chains by Wednesday evening, crossing the early tickets sales of films such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo (57k), Gangubai Kathiawadi (56K), Shamshera (46K).

The film is estimated to make around Rs 2.5 crore on opening day, and may even cross the Rs 3 crore mark, going by the manner in which people are ready to flock to cinemas come Friday. Chup sold 20,000 tickets at INOX theatres, while it grabbed 13,000 at Cinepolis theatres. But ultimately, it was PVR that ruled the roost with 30,000 tickets sold.

Pinkvilla further reported that Chup’s first day footfalls might even cross Kartik Aaryan’s super-successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was initially supposed to be release in 600 screens, however, the film is now going to be released in around 800 screens in North India alone.

So far, things are looking good for Chup: Revenge of the Artist. If the film manages to connect with the audience, word-of-mouth will help further its box office numbers. Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra is crashing the ticket counters, and has grossed Rs 360 crore worldwide. It too has reportedly registered a ticket sale of over 4 lakh.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Balki and bankrolled by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada, Anil Naidu and Gauri Shinde.