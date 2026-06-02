Chunnari Chunnari is ‘not a remake’, new composers claim they’re paying ‘homage’

Few Bollywood songs have enjoyed the kind of enduring popularity that “Chunnari Chunnari” from Biwi No. 1 continues to command. Featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the 1999 chartbuster remains a fan favourite even today. Amid the continued love for the original track, the makers of David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, recently unveiled a revamped version titled “Chunnari Chunnari – Let’s Go,” which has led to many controversies.

‘Paying homage to the original’

As expected, the release sparked intense debate online, with many social media users criticising the new version and questioning the need to revisit a beloved classic. Amid the backlash, music composer duo Akshay and IP have now clarified that the track should not be viewed as a remake, but rather as a tribute to the original. Speaking to Zoom, Akshay said, “We have our own term for this, which is reimagination. It is actually paying homage to the original. This is not a remake, as that requires different treatment. This version has original lyrics, and sampling was done; the lyrics were rewritten. Instead of calling it a remake or recreation, it is more of a homage.”