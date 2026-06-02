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Chunnari Chunnari is ‘not a remake’, new composers claim they’re paying ‘homage’
The composers behind the revamped version of Chunnari Chunnari have claimed that the track is a reimagination of the original and serves as a homage rather than a remake.
Few Bollywood songs have enjoyed the kind of enduring popularity that “Chunnari Chunnari” from Biwi No. 1 continues to command. Featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the 1999 chartbuster remains a fan favourite even today. Amid the continued love for the original track, the makers of David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, recently unveiled a revamped version titled “Chunnari Chunnari – Let’s Go,” which has led to many controversies.
‘Paying homage to the original’
As expected, the release sparked intense debate online, with many social media users criticising the new version and questioning the need to revisit a beloved classic. Amid the backlash, music composer duo Akshay and IP have now clarified that the track should not be viewed as a remake, but rather as a tribute to the original. Speaking to Zoom, Akshay said, “We have our own term for this, which is reimagination. It is actually paying homage to the original. This is not a remake, as that requires different treatment. This version has original lyrics, and sampling was done; the lyrics were rewritten. Instead of calling it a remake or recreation, it is more of a homage.”
IP, who has also penned the additional lyrics and lent his voice to the track, said the intention was to introduce younger audiences to iconic songs from the 1990s. “Jab yeh gaane humne sune the while we were growing old. These songs held certain feelings and emotions. We intended to preserve the feeling of the old song. But now we get modern sounds and amenities. We get to expose the newer generation to these iconic old tunes,” he said.
The original “Chunnari Chunnari” was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. The new version retains Anuradha’s vocals while also featuring IP, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. Interestingly, reactions from those associated with the original song have been divided. While Anu Malik recently shared a video on Instagram defending the recreated version, Abhijeet Bhattacharya strongly criticised it during a conversation with ANI. The singer said the remake lacked the charm of the original 1999 hit and revealed that neither the makers nor the music team had approached him before recreating the track. He further remarked that the new version sounded more like a “bhajan” than a romantic song.
Legal Dispute over Chunnari Chunnari
The controversy surrounding the song has also extended beyond creative differences, with a legal dispute emerging between Tips Industries and Pooja Entertainment. Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Entertainment is the producer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment was the producer of Biwi No 1. David Dhawan is the director of both films.
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In a statement, Tips, headed by Ramesh Taurani, asserted that it is the “absolute and lawful owner of the relevant copyrights and associated rights in the said works.” On the other hand, producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment recently filed a suit of Rs 400 crore against Tips Music Limited and other connected parties seeking protection for his films and songs against alleged unauthorised use.
Speaking to ANI, Vashu said, “There should be some humanity. We made Biwi No 1 together and it was a big hit. You have shot those songs with me. So when you are shooting the same songs with someone else, at least call me and tell me that you are doing this. There was no discussion.”
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is eyeing a June 5 release. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde.
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