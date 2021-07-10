scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read

Chunky Panday’s mother passes away

Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata died due to prolonged illness.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
Updated: July 10, 2021 5:49:22 pm
ananya panday chunky panday motherAnanya Panday's grandmother has passed away. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Actor Chunky Panday’s mother and Ananya Panday’s grandmother, Snehlata, passed away on Saturday due to prolonged illness. Snehlata Panday was in her 80s. Actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who is quite close to Chunky and his wife Bhavna Panday, confirmed the news of Snehlata’s demise to indianexpress.com. “Yes, she passed away. God bless her soul,” Neelam said.

Chunky, Bhavna and their younger daughter Rysa were snapped arriving at Snehlata’s residence. Later, Neelam and her actor husband Sameer Soni also visited Chunky’s mother’s house to pay their last respects. Chunky’s sister-in-law Deane Panday was also snapped outside the house.

chunky panday mother Chunky Panday snapped arriving at his late mother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) neelam kothari sameer soni Neelam Kothari Soni and husband Sameer Soni snapped outside Chunky Panday’s mother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deane Panday snapped outside Chunky Panday’s mother’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday had shared a picture with both her paternal and maternal grandmothers on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani – happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there – you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys u rock,” she had written.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

john abraham, ananya panday, esha gupta
Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Ananya Panday: 8 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 10: Latest News

Advertisement