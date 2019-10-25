Toggle Menu
Chunky Panday to feature in short film Dhonu

Chunky Panday, Meiyang Chang and Anshuman Jha starrer Dhonu is being described as a story about believing and fulfilling your dreams in the city of Mumbai.

Chunky Panday
Chunky Panday, who was last seen in Housefull 4, is portraying a rhymester. (Photo: Chunky Panday/Instagram)

Actor Chunky Panday is set to star in a short film, titled Dhonu.

Produced and directed by Deepak Ranjan Panda, Dhonu is being described as a story about believing and fulfilling your dreams in the city of Mumbai.

“This is my first collaboration with Deepak. When he discussed this project with me, I took time and realized after a few narrations that I had to be a part of it. This film is a rare gem and this kind of cinema comes far in-between so you can’t let go of such an opportunity. I’m very sure that this film will leave an impression,” Panday said in a statement here.

Panday, who was last seen in Housefull 4, is portraying a rhymester.

According to the statement, the film will have a social message with a pinch of comedy.

“I had been working on the script of Dhonu for a very long time. It wasn’t easy for a fresh director like me to convince him (Panday) but after quite a few narrations, I convinced him to be a part of it. I wouldn’t have made Dhonu with any other actor since the character demanded Chunky Panday,” Panda said.

The film cast also includes Meiyang Chang and Anshuman Jha, among others.

