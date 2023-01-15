scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Chunky Panday says he can’t recall ‘any great film’ on OTT: ‘Shows are made for TV, movies should stay on big screen’

Chunky Panday says OTT platforms came in as a huge support during the pandemic, but movies now should remain where they belong: cinema halls.

Chunky PandayChunky Panday was last seen on the big screen in 2022 Tamil hit Sardar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Chunky Panday isn’t an advocate of movies made for a theatrical outing getting launched on streaming platforms. The actor says the small screen of a mobile phone is perfect for shows, but films should remain where they truly belong: the biggest screen possible.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday was asked what he thinks of movies streaming directly on OTT platforms without a theatrical release. The actor acknowledged that OTT platforms came in as a huge support during the pandemic, but movies now should not take that route.

“We make films for cinema. When they come on the small screen the impact is not as much as going to a theatre and watching it. I can’t remember any great film I saw on OTT. I only remember seasons. I only watch OTT to watch shows. That is like a slow burn- you enjoy. Shows are made for television and mobile phones.

“Anything that is made for the big screen, the impact reduces when you put it on other platforms. That being said, OTT has been a great saviour for the industry during Covid. OTT was the shot in the arm for the entire industry. But I feel, movies should stay on the big screen.”

In 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, multiple Hindi films—from movies of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan to Vicky Kaushal—went to OTT platforms for a release as cinema halls remained shut.

Even as cinema halls opened to full capacity last year after the 2021 third wave of the pandemic, many films continued to have an OTT release and are still lined up for direct-to-digital release, skipping a theatrical opening.

On the work front, Chunky Panday was last seen in last year’s Tamil spy action thriller Sardar. The PS Mithran directorial, starring Karthi in a dual role alongside Raashii Khanna, emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 10:59 IST
