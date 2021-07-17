Chunky Panday pens an emotional note for late mother Snehalata: ‘Will miss you Mom’

Actor Chunky Panday penned an emotional caption as he shared some old photos of his mother on Instagram. His mother Snehlata passed away on July 10 and died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Snehahalata was a renowned celebrity dietician, who practiced in Bandra, Mumbai.

Chunky shared a string of old photos from his parents’ wedding, photos with his wife Bhavana and his daughters Ananya and Rysa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

He wrote, “M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM ❤.”

Reacting to Chunky’s post, his wife Bhavana, her friend Seema Khan, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars, posted several heart emoticons in the comment section, his sister-in-law, Deanne Pandey too shared heart and angel emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya had previously shared a post in the memory of her grandmother. She wrote, “Rest in power, my angel ❤️ when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi – I love you so much.”

On the work front Chunky was last seen in Zee5’s Abhay, whereas Ananya who was last seen in Khaali Peeli will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.