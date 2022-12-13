Chunky Panday on turning down Tridev: ‘People were throwing money and I was under my seat crying…’

Rajiv Rai directorial Tridev was a massive hit, and actor Chunky Panday, who was a big name in the 80s and 90s, naturally wanted to be a part of the feature. In fact, he was even approached for it by the makers, but had to decline the offer owing to date issues.

Opening about what had transpired, Chunky told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview he really regretted not doing the movie, “I wish I had done Tridev, people were throwing money on the screen and I was under my seat crying ‘ki yeh kya ho gaya mujhse (What have I done)?’ I was doing a shoot in Ooty that time and didn’t have dates, thankfully Rajiv Rai took me in his next film, Vishwatma.”

Tridev starred the likes of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Rai, among others. It was helmed by Rajiv Rai and bankrolled by Gulshan Rai. Recently, one of the film’s actors Sonam Rai was in news after she stated that she was uncomfortable doing a nude and a bikini scene for some of her earlier work in Vijay and Aakhri Adalat. The actor said that she was uncomfortable since she was only 14-years-old when she had to wear a bikini in Vijay opposite Rishi Kapoor. However, she said that she had gotten comfortable by the time she donned a bikini in Aakhri Adalat.

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday has appeared in over 100 films in his career of over 30 years. He is known for appearing in features like Aag Hi Aag, Tezaab and Aankhen, where he co-starred with Govinda. His daughter Ananya Panday is currently working in films, and was last seen in the pan-India dud Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.