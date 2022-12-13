scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Chunky Panday on turning down Tridev: ‘People were throwing money and I was under my seat crying…’

Chunky Panday recalls turning down the hit film Tridev, which featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah in main cast.

chunky pandayChunky Panday wanted to do Tridev, but didn't have the dates. (Photo: IMDb)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Rajiv Rai directorial Tridev was a massive hit, and actor Chunky Panday, who was a big name in the 80s and 90s, naturally wanted to be a part of the feature. In fact, he was even approached for it by the makers, but had to decline the offer owing to date issues.

Opening about what had transpired, Chunky told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview he really regretted not doing the movie, “I wish I had done Tridev, people were throwing money on the screen and I was under my seat crying ‘ki yeh kya ho gaya mujhse (What have I done)?’ I was doing a shoot in Ooty that time and didn’t have dates, thankfully Rajiv Rai took me in his next film, Vishwatma.”

Tridev starred the likes of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Rai, among others. It was helmed by Rajiv Rai and bankrolled by Gulshan Rai. Recently, one of the film’s actors Sonam Rai was in news after she stated that she was uncomfortable doing a nude and a bikini scene for some of her earlier work in Vijay and Aakhri Adalat. The actor said that she was uncomfortable since she was only 14-years-old when she had to wear a bikini in Vijay opposite Rishi Kapoor. However, she said that she had gotten comfortable by the time she donned a bikini in Aakhri Adalat.

Also Read |Chunky Panday on co-actors making fun of him, wife Bhavana says can’t take it: ‘It’s a very selfish thing…’

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday has appeared in over 100 films in his career of over 30 years. He is known for appearing in features like Aag Hi Aag, Tezaab and Aankhen, where he co-starred with Govinda. His daughter Ananya Panday is currently working in films, and was last seen in the pan-India dud Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 01:34:05 pm
Next Story

To prevent suicides, Tamil Nadu govt bans 6 insecticides for 60 days

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Sonarika Bhadoria’s dreamy roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close