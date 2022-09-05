Chunky Panday on co-actors making fun of him, wife Bhavana says can’t take it: ‘It’s a very selfish thing…’

The season two of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is already making headlines for its unexpected revelations and gossip. From Maheep Kapoor revealing that Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her, to Seema Sajdeh’s ‘I am interested in women’ remark, it is all being talked about on social media.

In one of the episodes, Chunky Panday was put in a spot where he was questioned about his behaviour on screen. Actor Samir Soni asked him as the ‘fabulous wives’ and their husbands met for lunch, “Why do you let people pull your leg so much? When you have done more work than them, you are senior to them and then they pull your leg and you take it.”

Chunky already had an answer ready and he explained, “It’s a very selfish thing within me that causes this. Because I feel I should always be the topic of discussion whether good or bad. And then people love it, because it’s like a punching bag and they go on and on. But what they don’t realize is that they are actually talking about me.”

He then said that the moment he is not being discussed he starts losing interest and he starts eating or leaves the room. Chunky’s wife Bhavana Panday then said, “As his wife at times I really feel bad. Sometimes I am like, ‘Why do you allow them’.” Most of these people cannot take a joke on themselves.”

Sanjay Kapoor too opined his views and said that since Chunky’s daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday are growing up, it may not be good for them.

The show, which was released on Netflix on September 2, revolves around the glamorous lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam Kothari.