Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Chunky Panday says Lady Gaga sang ‘Happy birthday’ for Ananya Panday: ‘Maine real Lady Gaga se gawaya…’

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday will grace Riteish Deshmukh's show Case Toh Banta Hai.

ananya chunkyAnanya Panday and Chunky Panday on Case Toh Banta Hai.

Father-daughter duo Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday will grace the upcoming episode of Riteish Deshmukh’s Case Toh Banta Hai. The episode promises a strong dose of humour, with Chunky sporting a quirky pair of sunglasses and Ananya giggling heartily. Chunky also took a trip down memory lane and narrated an incident when Lady Gaga sang for Ananya.

In a conversation with Riteish, Chunky recalled the time when he made Lady Gaga sing the happy birthday song for Ananya. He said, “Maine real Lady Gaga se happy birthday gawaya Ananya ke liye (I made the real Lady Gaga sing happy birthday for Ananya). She had come to perform in Delhi and that time these kids went to take a picture with her. Usko jab pata chala ki Ananya ka birthday hai, usne ‘happy birthday to Ananya’ gaya (When she found out that it was Ananya’s birthday, she sang for her).”

 

According to a report by DNA, when Lady Gaga visited India, she met several Bollywood celebrities. But when the international singer met Chunky, she had something special to say. A source told DNA, “When she met Chunky Pandey, she said to him that he looked so much like Freddie Mercury. Lady Gaga went on to tell Chunky that by meeting him how she was suddenly missing Freddie.” Freddie Mercury was a popular British singer-songwriter.

On the work front, Ananya and Chunky Panday were recently seen in the film Liger where the duo played the role of father and daughter. Ananya will next be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:00:36 pm
