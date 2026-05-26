Chunky Panday defends Ananya Panday as Bharatanatyam dancers slam her ‘catastrophic’ moves

Videos of Ananya Panday performing fusion Bharatanatyam in her latest release Chand Mera Dil have been going viral on social media. However, the actor has once again found herself at the receiving end of online trolling, with several netizens and dance enthusiasts criticising her performance and dance moves. While Ananya has chosen not to respond to the backlash, her father Chunky Panday has reacted to the trolling. Meanwhile, the assistant choreographer associated with the performance was all praise for Ananya’s efforts and screen presence.

During an interview with Etimes, Chunky mentioned that he feels people completely misunderstood Ananya’s dance because it was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam, but actually a fusion performance. Calling it a kind of experimental dance, he said that it is what we see college students performing at social or cultural events.

Chunky requested people to stop assuming and view the dance from another lens. He also acknowledged the fact that pure Bharatanatyam takes years of rigorous training, discipline, and precision.

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The actor further added, “This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting.”

Chand Mera Dil choreographer defends Ananya Panday

Ananya R Kurup, the assistant choreographer who choreographed Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam fusion dance, also shared a BTS glimpse on her Instagram handle. Along with her picture with Ananya and a video of her name in the credits, she wrote, “@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest person I know!! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you’ve absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil.” Ananya responded to her with heart emoticons in the comments section.

Ananya Panday trolled for Bharatanatyam moves

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday plays the role of Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. In a scene, she is seen performing a fusion act on the stage, blending Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking. Many dancers called out her ‘disrespect’ to the art form on X.

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Popular dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita R Ratnam, known for her Neo Bharatam dance form, wrote, “Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.”

Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building. Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control,… https://t.co/Q8CUIdbdA9 — Anita R Ratnam (@aratnam) May 25, 2026

Another dancer Krithika Sivaswamy tweeted, “Ananya pandey’s ‘Bharatnatyam’ shows how the industry is insensitive to classical arts, how they mock it and the audacity to put it up publicly on a screen. Unfortunately in India there is no mechanism to sue those who mock classical arts. Its very fluid which makes anyone do any crap with it.”

Ananya pandey’s “Bharatnatyam ” shows how the industry is insensitive to classical arts, how they mock it and the audacity to put it up publicly on a screen. Unfortunately in India there is no mechanism to sue those who mock classical arts. Its very fluid which makes anyone do… — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) May 24, 2026

Someone needs to stop Ananya Pandey ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam. That audacity to have Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this…😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ljg0SLNvAm — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 24, 2026

About Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape. Along with Ananya Panday, the romantic drama also features Lakshya in the lead role. It is produced by Dharma Productions, and released in theatres on May 22.