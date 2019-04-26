Chulbul is back: Dabangg 3 release date announced

Chulbul Pandey is back! Salman Khan took to social media to share the first poster of the third iteration of the Dabangg franchise. Accompanying the poster is the release date of the film. Dabangg 3 will release on December 20 this year.

The poster depicts Salman in his cop uniform. He captioned the poster, “Chulbul is back….. #Dabangg3 @aslisona @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25 @prabhudheva @skfilmsofficial.”

This will be the first Dabangg film after 2012’s Dabangg 2. Prabhudheva is directing the threequel. He also helmed Salman Khan’s Wanted.

Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, who directed the last movie in the series and is co-producing Dabangg 3, told indianexpress.com earlier, “I was very surprised when I went on the first day of the shoot. Salman has done a lot of work after Dabangg 2. It has been seven years, but the moment he put on that moustache and gave the first shot, I thought this man lives this character. He just lives it.”

He added, “It didn’t take him a second to get the same attitude and dialect. It was perfect. I was like, ‘Wow, this guy has made this character his own’.”

Arbaaz Khan also said he is “conscious” of fan expectations regarding the series and Salman’s character Chulbul. He said, “We know this is a very loved franchise and Chulbul Pandey is a very loved character. We know that there is a big loyalty base. We will leave no stone unturned to make the audience feel that they have got something fresh, new and exciting. We are very conscious of it.”

Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprise their roles from Dabangg 2.

The original Dabangg, released in 2010, was helmed by Abhinav Kashyap.