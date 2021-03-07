scorecardresearch
Chrissy Teigen grooves to ‘Jaaneman Aah,’ Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra react

On her date night with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen was seen grooving to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's song "Jaaneman Aah."

chrissy teigen videoChrissy Teigen is in New York with husband John Legend. (Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram, T-series/YouTube)

Celebrity chef and model Chrissy Teigen has given her Indian fans a reason to celebrate. Teigen shared a video from her date with singer and husband John Legend from an Indian restaurant in New York. The two dined at a famous restaurant called Panna II.

The video has the 35-year-old dancing to Bollywood film Dishoom’s song “Jaaneman Aah,” which originally featured Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra. As soon as Teigen posted the video on her Instagram profile, both Varun and Parineeti rushed to react to her post via the comment section.

An apparently excited Varun’s comment on the video read, “It’s time u bust some moves here Chrissy” while Parineeti wrote, “Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!” Actor Poorna Jagannathan wrote, “I know an Indian restaurant when I see an Indian restaurant.” John Legend wrote, “This is the content we paid to see.”

Later, Chrissy shared a picture with John Legend with a caption that read, “We rented out this restaurant and supported this lovely lower east side establishment!”

Chrissy, who is very active on her social media account, is currently in New York, where she is having a gala time.

