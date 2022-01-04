Chris Hemsworth tells Sonakshi Sinha about shooting Extraction in India: ‘Thousands turned up…’

Sonakshi Sinha started her New Year with a fun conversation with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. The Dabbang actor took to her social media platforms to share a video of her conversation with Hemsworth. The chat was on navigating through the Covid-19 times, keeping up our health and share tips for overall well-being and happiness. Here, the two also played a fun rapid fire and spilled some fun personal details.

In this virtual video chat Chris first spoke about his love for India, the Covid-19 crisis and more. Chris says, “I love India. I love the people and I love the food. It’s a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there.” The actor opened up about the time he spent in India while shooting his project ‘The Extraction’, the actor added, “We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was a very very unique and special experience. And it’s very close to my heart.” Reacting to his comments, Sonakshi said in response, “India loves you too, Chris.”

Sonakshi was seen heaping praises on Chris for inspiring millions with his fitness videos. She said, ‘I am inspired by you’. The two actors also discussed their newfound hobbies, things or people they want to keep away from and their favourite breakfast.

When Sonakshi revealed that she picked up embroidery as a hobby last year, the Hollywood star raised his eyebrow and said, “Wow”, and then he revealed that he picked up scuba diving in 2021. Talking about her favourite vacation destination, Sonakshi said the Maldives while Chris said Costa Rica. On being asked about their favourite co-stars, Chris replied, “It’ll offend a few of them by not saying (their names),” and then named Cate Blanchett. Sonakshi said, “I love her.” She then picked Akshay Kumar as her favourite co-star.

When asked whether they stay away from things or people, Sonakshi said “definitely people” to which Chris cracked up laughing and then gave his answer, where he said, “Deadly snakes. Deadly snakes. Definitely gonna keep a distance.” Sonakshi said, “Good choice.”

The two also discussed what they never miss out on their breakfast table, as their conversation turned into fun banter. Here Sonakshi said, “Eggs,” and Chris replied “water” and then continued, “I was trying to get in the factual kind of thing. I love eggs but water would definitely be there. But if you ask my favourite breakfast I would say a nice vegetable omelette and pancakes and baked beans and banana smoothie.” Sonakshi laughed and said, “So basically a buffet, you want a breakfast buffet.”

On the work front Sonakshi will next be seen in Satramm Ramani’s Double XL with Huma Qureshi. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. The film is scheduled for release this year.