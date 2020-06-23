Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised

A relative said Saroj Khan will be discharged in a day or two. A relative said Saroj Khan will be discharged in a day or two.

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after she developed difficulty in breathing.

The 71-year-old National Award-winner, who was hospitalised on Saturday, has tested negative for coronavirus, a family member on condition of anonymity told indianexpress.com.

“She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra East for breathing issues. She is doing well now and will be discharged in a day or two. She doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms. Her report has come out negative,” the relative said.

Saroj Khan, one of the most celebrated choreographers in India, has to her credit dance numbers like “Ek Do Teen”, “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, “Nimbooda” and “Dola Re Dola”.

Her last film outing was Karan Johar’s 2019 period drama Kalank. Khan choreographed the song “Tabaah Ho Gaye”, featuring Madhuri Dixit, with whom she has had a long-standing partnership.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd