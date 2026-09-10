‘You are zero in dance’: Bosco Martis recalls Katrina Kaif’s early on-set humiliation

Katrina Kaif is one of the finest dancers in the film industry today, with hit dance numbers such as “Sheila Ki Jawaani”, “Kala Chashma”, “Chikni Chameli” and “Kamli” to her credit. However, her introduction to Bollywood dance was far from smooth. In a recent podcast, choreographers Farah Khan and Bosco Martis talked about Katrina’s growth as a dancer. Bosco also recalled a humiliating experience the actor faced while shooting the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya song “Just Chill.”

During the podcast, Farah encouraged filmmakers to take a more minimal approach to songs and recalled that “Sheila Ki Jawaani”, picturised on Katrina, was the “cheapest” song she had choreographed. “Sheila Ki Jawaani is the cheapest song that I have shot, 10 boys and her (Katrina), that’s it,” revealed Farah.

Bosco added, “Sheila Ki Jawaani was a game changer for Katrina Kaif.” To this, Farah responded, “Yes, it was, but at that time we didn’t know that Katrina could dance. She had done ‘Touch Me, Touch Me’ but she was not known as a dancer. After that, she also became ‘Arree.’ Her first song that I choreographed was ‘Just Chill’ (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya).”

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Upon hearing this, Bosco recalled how Katrina was humiliated by a choreographer on the set of “Just Chill.”

“Vahan bhi unhone itna mehnat kiya tha (She really worked hard over there as well). Some choreographer told her, ‘Aap na dance mein zero ho, toh aapko ye chhod dena chahiye (You are zero in dance, so you should leave). Uska bhi ek angst rahega (There must have been an angst within her),” said Bosco.

Also Read: ‘There was chemistry’: Darshan Jariwala on Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s Ajab Prem days, Salman Khan’s cameo



Farah, however, disagreed with the choreographer’s harsh assessment of Katrina and said, “Haaye, zero toh nahi thi bechari (Poor girl, she wasn’t a zero). She must have been a 4-5, but from ‘Sheila’ onwards, she became 9-10 and then ‘Chikni Chameli,’ ‘Kaala Chashmah’ followed.”

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Caesar Gonsalves agreed with Farah and said that he personally found “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho “outstanding.”

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina Kaif had openly admitted to not being a good dancer during her initial days, but it was Bosco Martis who showed faith in her.

“Bosco was the first person to… I don’t know why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have to work on. So once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me,” said Katrina, who was choreographed by Bosco-Caesar for the song “Touch Me Touch Me” in Race.