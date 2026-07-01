Choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised after chest discomfort

Choreographer Bosco Martis is currently under medical observation, with initial reports said to be normal.

Popular Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort. According to reports, Bosco sought medical advice after feeling uneasy, following which doctors recommended hospitalisation as a precaution for further evaluation and necessary medical procedures.

According to a report by India Today, Bosco Martis was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has remained under medical observation since then. He has undergone multiple tests and scans.

The report also shared that his initial test results are normal, but doctors are continuing to monitor his condition and conduct additional examinations before deciding on his discharge.