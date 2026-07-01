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Choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised after chest discomfort
Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest discomfort.
Popular Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort. According to reports, Bosco sought medical advice after feeling uneasy, following which doctors recommended hospitalisation as a precaution for further evaluation and necessary medical procedures.
According to a report by India Today, Bosco Martis was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has remained under medical observation since then. He has undergone multiple tests and scans.
The report also shared that his initial test results are normal, but doctors are continuing to monitor his condition and conduct additional examinations before deciding on his discharge.
The viral photos of Bosco Martis:
News of Bosco Martis’ hospitalisation surfaced after photos from his hospital room went viral online, showing the ace choreographer in a patient gown beside a pulse monitoring device. The images quickly sparked concern among fans and members of the film fraternity.
However, an official medical update from the doctors or a statement from Bosco or his team on his condition is still awaited.
Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated choreographers, Bosco, best known for his long-running collaboration with Caesar Gonsalves as the duo Bosco-Caesar, has choreographed numerous hit songs and worked on over 75 films throughout his career.
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The duo Bosco-Caesar got their major breakthrough with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), where their dance choreography earned widespread recognition. Since then, they have delivered several blockbuster tracks, including Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz), Señorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shivshankar (War), Laila Main Laila (Raees), and Gallan Goodiyaan (Dil Dhadakne Do), among many others.
Over the years, Bosco has worked with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. His next project is Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt.
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