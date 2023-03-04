scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga trailer: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are hanging on for dear life in this heist-hijack thriller

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga trailer: The heist-hijack thriller starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal will release on Netflix.

The trailer of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was released today.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga trailer: Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal are hanging on for dear life in this heist-hijack thriller
Netflix has released the trailer of the upcoming heist-hijack thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. Helmed by Ajay Singh and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will be released on Netflix later this month. The trailer was unveiled at the Under 25 Summit today.

In the trailer, Yami and Sunny can be seen meticulously planning and carrying out a dangerous heist. Yet, fate conspires against them and changes the course of events, leaving them both dangling by a thread.

Talking about the film, Yami said in a statement, “At the summit, the trailer sparked a lot of excitement amongst the students, and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It is my third outing with Maddock and It’s been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done.”

Sunny said that the film is extremely special for him because it was his first collaboration with Netflix.  He added, “Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board.”

The director was all hearts for Yami and Sunny adding, “I was quite enthusiastic about working with Yami and Sunny for this because I knew this duo would have fabulous on-screen chemistry and were a fresh pair that haven’t been seen together before.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, co-written by Amar Kaushik, will be released on Netflix on March 24. 

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 19:56 IST
