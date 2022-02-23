Chitrangda Singh targets ‘arrogant’ air hostesses for mistreating passenger, shares video: ‘Teach them manners…’

Actor Chitrangda Singh has slammed an airline after witnessing air hostesses allegedly mistreated a fellow passenger. She shared a video from inside the plane and said that the hostesses had shown poor conduct, and expressed disappointment in their ‘high-handed’ and ‘arrogant’ behaviour.

Chitrangda pointed her phone camera at one air hostess and wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.”

Chitrangda Singh shared her bad experience on Instagram Chitrangda Singh shared her bad experience on Instagram

She added in her next Story, “The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways.”

Earlier this week, actor Arya Babbar had recounted a similar experience in a Go First flight, where he had an argument with the pilot. He shared a video on his Instagram handle. The fight began after the pilot got offended by a joke made by Arya. Arya wrote, “Sensitive Pilot. @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh.”

Chitrangda made her acting debut with the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003. She has featured in films such as Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz, Inkaar, I, Me Aur Main and Baazaar. Her last outing was Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas, which released in December 2021. She will next be seen in Gaslight, directed by Pawan Kripalani.