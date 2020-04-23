Follow Us:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Chitrangada Singh

Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangada Singh is making the most of her time on short-form video-sharing social media platform TikTok.

Written by A. Kameshwari | Published: April 23, 2020 11:38:42 am
chitrangada singh tiktok videos Chitrangada Singh’s TikTok videos are a whole lot of fun. (Photo: Chitrangada Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangada Singh is making sure to keep fans entertained on TikTok.

Be it giving her own twist to Andaz Apna Apna scenes or lip-syncing to Bollywood’s popular and classic tracks, Chitrangada is showing off her love for Hindi cinema in every way possible.

When Chitrangada transported fans to the black-and-white era

@chitrangdas

My vintage love 💓 #jahanmainjaatihoon

♬ original sound – Garima Anand – Garima Anand

@chitrangdas

#dekhoroothanakaro 🖤🤍🖤🤍

♬ original sound – nayak_yk

@chitrangdas

Beating the blues .. with some more classics #acchajimaihari #madhubalalove 💖

♬ original sound – im.fake.dx

@chitrangdas

#wohaizarakhafakhafa #classicsforlife #blackandwhitelove ❤️

♬ original sound – ashrafali961

If you ever thought that Chitrangada Singh could have been a perfect fit in old black-and-white films, you were absolutely right. The actor posted videos of herself lip-syncing to old tracks, and we don’t think anyone could have done it better.

Fun during self-isolation time

@chitrangdas

💃🏻💫 #yehaijomajnu #isolationcreation

♬ original sound – Musically_Bollywod

@chitrangdas

😜🤪 #laughinthetimeofcorona ❤️

♬ original sound – mysterious2714

During these uncertain times, Chitrangada Singh has found a way to lighten up the mood.

When Chitrangada took TikTok challenges

@chitrangdas

#report_test_001

♬ Lalala – İlkan Gunuc Remix – danilla_carvalho

@chitrangdas

#shhh #heynowchallenge 🤙🏽❤️

♬ original sound – chitrangda – chitrangda

@chitrangdas

..who ever got it right in one go? !!! 😆🤷🏻‍♀️

♬ #hiteverybeat – lulbabyynelii

@chitrangdas

Tag 3 people who have had the same conversation ! 😎 👯‍♀️👭🏽 #saysorrylikeyoumeanit #comedy

♬ Say It Like You Mean It – hollyh

Be honest, did you ace these TikTok challenges like Chitrangada Singh did?

Make-up madness

@chitrangdas

Get set gooo ! #getgorgeous 😎 #makeupmadnessgirls

♬ Dura – Daddy Yankee

Chitrangada Singh reveals the madness before she enters a film set.

Chitrangada is almost every girl when it comes to the kitchen

@chitrangdas

Khane Mai kya kya aata hai!!!! 😂#tiktokcomedy #funnyvideo #trending

♬ original sound – krystledsouza

We feel you, Chitrangada.

Chitrangada is a fan Andaz Apna Apna

@chitrangdas

♬ original sound – badshah

@chitrangdas

♬ original sound – darshaks100

Chitrangada Singh gave her own twist to epic scenes from Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s cult film Andaz Apna Apna.

Chitrangada can dance

@chitrangdas

♬ Ek Do Teen – bollywood_india

@chitrangdas

♬ What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

Chitrangada Singh has set the silver screen on fire with her dance moves. She continues to do the same on smaller screens too.

CELEBRITIES ON TIKTOK: Trisha | Hansika Motwani | Himanshi Khurana

Chitrangada is Rachel from FRIENDS

@chitrangdas

F.R.I.E.N.D.S I’ll be there for youuu.. When the rain starts to pour ❤️❤️❤️ #thisisforrachel

♬ original sound – actingfaves

Chitrangada Singh as Rachel from FRIENDS. Bring it on!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and others
Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement