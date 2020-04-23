Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh’s TikTok videos are a whole lot of fun. (Photo: Chitrangada Singh/Instagram) Chitrangada Singh’s TikTok videos are a whole lot of fun. (Photo: Chitrangada Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangada Singh is making sure to keep fans entertained on TikTok.

Be it giving her own twist to Andaz Apna Apna scenes or lip-syncing to Bollywood’s popular and classic tracks, Chitrangada is showing off her love for Hindi cinema in every way possible.

When Chitrangada transported fans to the black-and-white era

If you ever thought that Chitrangada Singh could have been a perfect fit in old black-and-white films, you were absolutely right. The actor posted videos of herself lip-syncing to old tracks, and we don’t think anyone could have done it better.

Fun during self-isolation time

During these uncertain times, Chitrangada Singh has found a way to lighten up the mood.

When Chitrangada took TikTok challenges

Be honest, did you ace these TikTok challenges like Chitrangada Singh did?

Make-up madness

Chitrangada Singh reveals the madness before she enters a film set.

Chitrangada is almost every girl when it comes to the kitchen

We feel you, Chitrangada.

Chitrangada is a fan Andaz Apna Apna

Chitrangada Singh gave her own twist to epic scenes from Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s cult film Andaz Apna Apna.

Chitrangada can dance

Chitrangada Singh has set the silver screen on fire with her dance moves. She continues to do the same on smaller screens too.

Chitrangada is Rachel from FRIENDS

Chitrangada Singh as Rachel from FRIENDS. Bring it on!

