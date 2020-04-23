Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Chitrangada Singh

Bollywood actor-producer Chitrangada Singh is making sure to keep fans entertained on TikTok.
Be it giving her own twist to Andaz Apna Apna scenes or lip-syncing to Bollywood’s popular and classic tracks, Chitrangada is showing off her love for Hindi cinema in every way possible.
When Chitrangada transported fans to the black-and-white era
@chitrangdas
My vintage love 💓 #jahanmainjaatihoon
@chitrangdas
#dekhoroothanakaro 🖤🤍🖤🤍
@chitrangdas
Beating the blues .. with some more classics #acchajimaihari #madhubalalove 💖
@chitrangdas
#wohaizarakhafakhafa #classicsforlife #blackandwhitelove ❤️
If you ever thought that Chitrangada Singh could have been a perfect fit in old black-and-white films, you were absolutely right. The actor posted videos of herself lip-syncing to old tracks, and we don’t think anyone could have done it better.
Fun during self-isolation time
@chitrangdas
💃🏻💫 #yehaijomajnu #isolationcreation
@chitrangdas
😜🤪 #laughinthetimeofcorona ❤️
During these uncertain times, Chitrangada Singh has found a way to lighten up the mood.
When Chitrangada took TikTok challenges
@chitrangdas
@chitrangdas
#shhh #heynowchallenge 🤙🏽❤️
@chitrangdas
..who ever got it right in one go? !!! 😆🤷🏻♀️
@chitrangdas
Tag 3 people who have had the same conversation ! 😎 👯♀️👭🏽 #saysorrylikeyoumeanit #comedy
Be honest, did you ace these TikTok challenges like Chitrangada Singh did?
Make-up madness
@chitrangdas
Get set gooo ! #getgorgeous 😎 #makeupmadnessgirls
Chitrangada Singh reveals the madness before she enters a film set.
Chitrangada is almost every girl when it comes to the kitchen
@chitrangdas
Khane Mai kya kya aata hai!!!! 😂#tiktokcomedy #funnyvideo #trending
We feel you, Chitrangada.
Chitrangada is a fan Andaz Apna Apna
@chitrangdas
@chitrangdas
Chitrangada Singh gave her own twist to epic scenes from Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s cult film Andaz Apna Apna.
Chitrangada can dance
@chitrangdas
@chitrangdas
Chitrangada Singh has set the silver screen on fire with her dance moves. She continues to do the same on smaller screens too.
Chitrangada is Rachel from FRIENDS
@chitrangdas
F.R.I.E.N.D.S I’ll be there for youuu.. When the rain starts to pour ❤️❤️❤️ #thisisforrachel
Chitrangada Singh as Rachel from FRIENDS. Bring it on!
