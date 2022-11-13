scorecardresearch
Chiranjeevi, Tina Ambani, Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri pose for iconic 80s actors’ reunion photo, see it here

Over 30 stars from the south Indian film industries and Bollywood attended a reunion hosted by actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon in Mumbai.

80s actors' reunion photo 2022Jackie Shroff became the host for the 11th 80s actors' reunion. (Photo: hanusatya/Instagram)

Many stars from the south Indian film industries and Bollywood attended a reunion hosted by actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon on Saturday. Over 30 stars including Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and Meenakshi Sheshadri, among others, were seen in the photos from the bash.

The stars from the ’80s have a reunion every year to celebrate their friendship and camaraderie.

See in photos |Inside 80s reunion bash: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff make merry

However, due to the pandemic, the event didn’t take place for two years. The 10th-year reunion in 2019 was hosted by Chiranjeevi in his fabulous Hyderabad home. Nearly 40 stars from South India and Bombay had attended the event. This year, the practice has been revived and it took place in Mumbai.

See the photos from 11th ’80s actors reunion:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gorapalli Satya Hanush (@hanusatya)

The celebrities who were part of this 11th ’80s actors reunion were Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Venkatesh, Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Naresh, Vidya Balan, Raj Babbar, Bhanuchandar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha, Ambika, Saritha, Sumalatha, Shobana, Revathy, Nadia, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani and Madhoo.

Like every year, this year’s event also had a color theme. The theme was silver and orange for female actors while for men it was grey and orange. As per the reports, the venue had a Maharashtra theme and the spread on the table included Maharashtrian delicacies.

Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff hosted the actors from the four southern states. The party took place at Jackie’s Mumbai house.

