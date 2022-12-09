Chiranjeevi reviews Revathy’s Salaam Venky: ‘Do watch this emotionally charged tale of the triumph of human spirit’

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and gave a shout out to actor-filmmaker Revathy and her directorial Salaam Venky. The megastar said that the film was courageous and relevant, and even praised Revathy’s conviction and brilliance while congratulating the entire team.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Kudos to Revathy for her conviction and brilliance in making Salaam Venky, the true story of a young Chess player’s struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare disorder. Hearing great things about how the fantastic Kajol, my brother Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Rahul Bose & the wonderful Vishal Jethwa delivered superb performances. More power to you Revathy! You inspire all directors & women directors even more with such courageous & relevant stories.”

He added, “Also, congrats to my dear friend Aamir Khan for being a part of this brave attempt. Lastly, very moved to recall that I had met the real life Venky fleetingly, years ago at the Apollo hospital before he succumbed to this disorder. Heartened to know he was my admirer. Do watch this emotionally charged tale of the triumph of human spirit.”

Salaam Venky, which hit theatres on December 9, stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Aamir Khan also has a cameo in the film.