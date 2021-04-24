Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others wish cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, several actors took to their social media handles to share wishes for the ‘Master Blaster’.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “To the man who redefined cricket forever… Happy birthday @sachin_rt! Wishing you health and happiness always!” Venkatesh Daggubati also shared his wish on Twitter. “Happy birthday my dear friend @sachin_rt. May you have a wonderful year ahead,” he wrote. Madhuri Dixit, meanwhile, posted on Twitter, “Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt. काळजी घ्या. Happy birthday.”

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi tweeted a throwback photo on Twitter with a caption that read, “You have ruled a Billion hearts, swayed Billions of emotions, realized dreams of a Billion people & continue to inspire a Billion minds. And yet you remain humble & unaffected by your own greatness. Happy Birthday Dearest Master Blaster.”

Saqib Saleem dropped a video featuring Sachin Tendulkar and his iconic wins. He said that this year too, he will be celebrating Sachin’s birthday. “Like always will cut a cake and watch some of your batting today. Hope you have a great year . I love you sir.”

“Thank you for all the joy, pride and happiness you have given to our nation,” Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter, wishing Sachin on his birthday.

Later in the day, Sachin posted a video thanking his fans and well-wishers for sending warm birthday messages to him. “It’s truly made my day,” the cricketer expressed. He also motivated his fans to donate plasma.

“The last month has been a tough month for me, I was tested positive and has to be isolated for 21 days. Your good wishes, my family and friends’ good wishes, and last but not the least the doctors and the staff kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. Big thank you to all of you. I want to share a message. Last year I had inaugurated a plasma donation center and their message was if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster. I too, when permissible, would be donating plasma. All of those who have recovered from Covid-19, consult your doctor and when permissible please donate blood. With this, problems we are facing can be reduced. Please donate blood and help fellow Indians,” Tendulkar said.