Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chiranjeevi hugs teary-eyed Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha special preview: ‘What a gem of a film’

Aamir Khan had hosted a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya at Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad.

July 16, 2022 10:35:46 am
Actor Chiranjeevi thanked Aamir Khan for hosting a special screening of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha at his residence in Hyderabad. The Telugu star shared a video of Aamir, along with Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and Naga Chaitanya, from the screening. He praised the movie and called it an “emotional journey”.

The video titled ‘A sneak peek of Laal Singh Chaddha special preview’ showed Aamir in a conversation with SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Sukumar. Next, all of them moved to the screening of the movie. After the screening, Chiranjeevi hugged Aamir who was in tears. The Acharya star also talked about Aamir’s expressions and the others seem to be praising him as well.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks Aamir Khan for letting her and son Jeh be part of Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya says ‘I learnt from him…’

Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport – Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture!”

In another tweet, the actor added, “Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! 🙏 Such a wonderful emotional journey!!”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, it will release in the theatres on August 11.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan heaps praise on Aamir Khan, calls him ‘the sharpest editor, most generous producer’

To create buzz around the film, Aamir has taken a detour from usual promotional activities. He has also not released the video of the film’s songs to give the singers, composers and lyricists more attention.

