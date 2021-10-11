Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Mammootty wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, Abhishek calls him his ‘hero, idol’

As Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday today, he shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption that read, “walking into the 80th.” Soon, his daughter Shweta Nanda corrected Amitabh who got his age wrong. Shweta wrote, “79” with a heart emoji. As wishes for the actor poured in, Amitabh took to his blog and thanked his fans for their wishes.

“The intensity of the greetings is abundant and wide and filled with the warmth of affection .. this is held together by the fond remembrances that we share over the years .. its bond is unbreakable .. resolute and firm,” he wrote on his blog, adding, “I am incapable of giving expression to the throbbing heart that I bear .. throbbing with the excitement of your love. It shall be impossible to acknowledge all of you in the personal equation .. but I know you do understand that I understand your greeting and that is eventually what matters. I walk with the pride of your following .. and your love,” he wrote.

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram. He posted a video featuring photos of his father. Wishing him on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan said his father is “a great actor, the perfect role model, a great mentor but most important – to the best father, happy birthday.” “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you,” he wrote as the caption of the post.

My phone collected some of my memories with @SrBachchan and presented itself this morning. My heart is filled with joy looking back at these images. Thankful to God for giving us Amitabh Bachchan and for giving me a chance to share moments with him. Happy Bday Sir! #OnlyLegend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tObcBiOIGM — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday dearest @SrBachchan sir, here’s wishing you the best of health and happiness always. Thank you for your grace and inspiration always. Lots of love and good wishes. Love.🙏🏼❤️🤗#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday to the real Baap of Bollywood ,

The super star @amitabhbachchan .

Bhaaji tussi hamesha khush raho te Chardikala ch raho.. pic.twitter.com/TGDcT9odnL — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday, @SrBachchan sir! May you continue to inspire us with your unparalleled brilliance. Good health and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The ‘Shehenshah of Bollywood’ also received wishes from friends and co-stars. Prabhas took to Instagram. The actor, who will be sharing the screen space with Big B in Nag Ashwin’s untitled project, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend of all times, @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

Akshay Kumar’s wishes for Big B read, “Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday

@SrBachchan.”

.Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “HAPPY 79 @SrBachchan! And still blazing ahead with passion and ferocity. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and have a good one!”

Shefali Shah took to Twitter to wish birthday “to someone I respect and love tremendously.” SJ Suryah titled Amitabh Bachchan as the “evergreen INDIAN SUPER STAR LEGEND.” “You are the magic of Hindi cinema! To have worked with you and learned from you is an experience I will cherish always,” tweeted Vivek Oberoi.

“Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful Hugging faceyou are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you Grinning face with smiling eyes have the most amazing year,” Rakul Preet Singh tweeted along with a selfie.

“Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!” Chiranjeevi wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh wished Amitabh Bachchan via Twitter. “Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be – truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T @SrBachchan. Sir, wishing you – good health and long life.”

Ajay Devgn wrote that “looking at” Amitabh Bachchan through “different lens taught me what being a true artiste is.”

Rashmika Mandanna called Amitabh Bachchan ‘papaji.’ The actor, who will be sharing screen space with Big B in Vikas Bahl’s GoodBye, wrote, “You are truly the awesomest..Sparkles We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness.”

Ram Gopal Varma tagged Amitabh as ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Super human.’ “You will anyway live forever in the hearts of many many generations to come ..But physically also I think u will live forever and my logic is that for all the things u achieved , u have to be a SUPER HUMAN,” he tweeted.

Suniel Shetty called himself a fanboy and wrote, “All lines begin where you stand Mr Bachchan & you will always find me in that line. Stay blessed sir.” Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “A very happy birthday to you @SrBachchan whose works in 70s gave strength to me to chase my dreams of becoming an actor!! May you always stay healthy and peaceful!! No one is like you Sir!”

“Happy birthday, @SrBachchan sir! May you continue to inspire us with your unparalleled brilliance. Good health and happiness always!” Mahesh Babu shared via Twitter.