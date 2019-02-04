Chirag Patil to play Sandeep Patil in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 has been creating quite the buzz ahead of its release. From its star cast to Ranveer’s preparation to play legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, everything about the film has been making headlines. And recently, the makers announced that Chirag Patil will play his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil in ’83.

A post on the film’s Twitter handle, which featured a photo of the father-son duo, read, “The man who played ’83 world cup with broken ribs will be played by his son, @IamChiragpatil. #CastOf83. #SandeepPatil @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @RelianceEnt #MadhuMantena @vishinduri #Relive83.”

The cricket drama, which will be recreating events from the 1983 world cup, will see Chirag playing his father on the big screen in a weird twist of events. Part of the middle order, senior Patil played the 1983 match and helped India lift the coveted trophy.

Chirag Patil, who will play his father in the Kabir Khan directorial, spoke to the Mumbai Mirror about the experience. “Playing my father, who’s my hero, is just awesome. I don’t think any actor has ever played his own father before,” the actor said.

Sandeep Patil had played the final match against West Indies with broken ribs. Interestingly, Sandeep has had his stint in front of the camera as well. Post the final, the former cricketer was offered a lead role in the Hindi film Kabhie Ajnabi The. “Now, the ball is in Chirag’s court and I wish him all the best. I won’t visit him on the sets but I have shown him how to match my signature shots,” said Sandeep.

’83 will also feature YouTuber Sahil Khatter, Tamil actor Jiiva and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The film marks the comeback of Kabir Khan, who last helmed the 2017 Salman Khan drama Tubelight.