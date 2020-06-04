Chintu ka Birthday actor Vinay Pathak: A good film is a good film no matter where you see it

Vinay Pathak will next be seen in Chintu ka Birthday. Vinay Pathak will next be seen in Chintu ka Birthday.

Known for films like Bheja Fry and Khosla ka Ghosla, actor Vinay Pathak will next be seen in the ZEE5 film Chintu ka Birthday. Also starring Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa in significant roles, Chintu ka Birthday starts streaming from June 5.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Vinay expressed that the story of the film is actually universal in nature. He said, “It is a story of normal people in an abnormal situation. It has that universal connect. You don’t have to be from a particular country to be able to associate with the characters.”

The film’s trailer is quite hard-hitting and shocks the viewer. Here, we see Pathak’s Madan Tiwari fighting against odds so that he can make his son’s birthday memorable even though they are in a war-torn country. “The trailer is cut in such a way that it lures you into the story. It makes you curious. Chintu ka Birthday is one of the best scripts to have come my way. It connected with me right away. It is very well-researched and quite evolved,” he said.

The movie theater vs OTT debate has been raging ever since it was announced that a few films would premiere exclusively on digital platforms. With Chintu ka Birthday releasing on ZEE5, we picked Vinay’s brain about it, and he said, “I think in any circumstance, be it a movie theater or the OTT platform, a good film is a good film no matter where you see it.”

Vinay Pathak has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades now, and over the years, he has been a part of some iconic shows. Chief amongst them is Zee TV’s Hip Hip Hurray. Pathak shared that more than 20 years after the show aired, his teenage daughters are watching it now on ZEE5.

He fondly remembered those days and said, “Great memories from those days. I was also involved in the writing of Hip Hip Hurray. We all did workshops and became friends. The show came more than 20 years ago, and these days, I am getting messages about it.”

Vinay Pathak also entertained the possibility of doing another show on the lines of The Great Indian Comedy Show. The Great Indian Comedy Show was an ensemble show that also featured Ranvir Shorey, Gaurav Gera, Purbi Joshi and Suresh Menon. He said, “To be very honest, we (him and Ranvir Shorey) are not very averse to the idea.” He then proceeded to share that The Great Indian Comedy Show was not the TRP show back in the day when it aired on Star One.

The actor added, “We were the niche comedy show. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge was the proposed event that came out of our show. The whole idea was that whoever wins the laughter challenge will get to be a part of the comedy ensemble. Then laughter challenge became ten times bigger than the comedy ensemble. That show could have been our version of SNL.”

Chintu ka Birthday starts streaming on ZEE5 from June 5.

