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‘Talent isn’t innocence’: Chinmayi Sripaada, Sona Mohapatra to people praising Nana Patekar after death
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to Sona Mohapatra's post about Nana Patekar and alleged that he had molested several women.
Singers Sona Mohapatra and Chinmayi Sripaada have supported actor Tanushree Dutta after she spoke up against veteran actor Nana Patekar after his death, reiterating her account of being sexually harassed on the sets of their film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, which sparked India’s #MeToo movement. Mohapatra also shared an account by an assistant director, who claimed they witnessed two such incidents involving the veteran actor which were unrelated to Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.
Taking to her X handle, Mohapatra wrote, “An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood. Dying shouldn’t erase uncomfortable chapters of someone’s life. There is no connection between talent, doing charity, popularity and being a misogynist/molester.”
An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. 👇🏾Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood . #MeToo #NanaPatekar #India pic.twitter.com/OAX73w5cJY
— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 10, 2026
Chinmayi Sripaada supports Sona Mohapatra
On Sunday, Chinmayi Sripaada re-shared Sona Mohapatra’s post and showed support. “Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one time behavior,” she wrote in a tweet.
Those who are constantly singing praises of Nana Patekar need to acknowledge he had molested and it was NOT a one time behavior. https://t.co/TePl1IGv59
— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2026
Nana Patekar died at 75, in Goa on October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest. When the entire film fraternity was paying tributes on social media, Tanushree Dutta’s comments brought renewed attention to the 2018 sexual harassment case. Later, in another clip, the actress claimed that she was just 24 when the alleged sexual harassment incident took place on the sets of their film.
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