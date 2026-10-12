‘Talent isn’t innocence’: Chinmayi Sripaada, Sona Mohapatra to people praising Nana Patekar after death

Singers Sona Mohapatra and Chinmayi Sripaada have supported actor Tanushree Dutta after she spoke up against veteran actor Nana Patekar after his death, reiterating her account of being sexually harassed on the sets of their film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, which sparked India’s #MeToo movement. Mohapatra also shared an account by an assistant director, who claimed they witnessed two such incidents involving the veteran actor which were unrelated to Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.

Taking to her X handle, Mohapatra wrote, “An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood. Dying shouldn’t erase uncomfortable chapters of someone’s life. There is no connection between talent, doing charity, popularity and being a misogynist/molester.”