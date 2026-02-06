Chinmayi Sripaada defends Arjun Kapoor amid brutal online bullying, calls trolls ‘trash’: ‘The day something really happens…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt post on social media, on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s birth anniversary. Soon, his caption melted hearts and went viral on social media. His note left fans worried as Arjun mentioned that life had been ‘cruel’ to him lately, with many assuming that he was reacting to being constantly trolled online in the past few months. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called the bullies ‘trash’ and came out in his support.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared screenshots of Arjun’s Instagram post, slamming those who have been bullying him constantly. The person wrote, “Men don’t just troll him on one post. They show up under every single post he makes only to mock his work, his failures and his existence, This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty.”