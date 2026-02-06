Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chinmayi Sripaada defends Arjun Kapoor amid brutal online bullying, calls trolls ‘trash’: ‘The day something really happens…’
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada supported actor Arjun Kapoor in her latest tweet, after he admitted that life has been ‘cruel’ to him lately, especially because of bullying on social media.
Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt post on social media, on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s birth anniversary. Soon, his caption melted hearts and went viral on social media. His note left fans worried as Arjun mentioned that life had been ‘cruel’ to him lately, with many assuming that he was reacting to being constantly trolled online in the past few months. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called the bullies ‘trash’ and came out in his support.
An X (formerly Twitter) user shared screenshots of Arjun’s Instagram post, slamming those who have been bullying him constantly. The person wrote, “Men don’t just troll him on one post. They show up under every single post he makes only to mock his work, his failures and his existence, This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty.”
They further added, “And the day something really happens to him, watch how fast you will look for a woman to blame. A girlfriend, a co actor, an ex, a so-called gold digger. Anyone except the men who kept feeding this hate every day. You cannot bully people publicly for months and then pretend you care when it is too late.”
While agreeing with the thought and defending Arjun Kapoor on X, Chinmayi re-shared the user’s post and wrote in the caption, “These men are trash.”
Earlier, Arjun had shared a photo of him and his mother Mona, expressing how much he misses her. His caption read, “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok…I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all… We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday…Your loving son, Arjun.”
His post received a lot of love and support from his family and friends in the film industry. His ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Genelia D’Souza dropped heartwarming remarks in the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi.
