‘Dangal 2, let’s go’: Chinese UFC fighter beats Indian wrestler, says she loves Aamir Khan

Everybody is well aware of the massive fan following that Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal enjoys in China. The fact that a major chunk of the film’s worldwide earnings came from the country is testament enough to how deeply it resonated with Chinese audiences. Recently, that popularity was on display once again when Chinese fighter Shi Ming secured a dominant Victory over India’s Pooja Tomar at Road to UFC Season 5 and credited both Aamir Khan and Dangal during her post-fight speech. In fact, she went a step further and said she hoped someone would one day make a film on her life, and call it Dangal 2.

‘I like Aamir Khan’

“It’s really important to me that people believe in me… I want to say that, oh my god, I like Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The movie, Dangal, is so touching. I hope someone can make a movie about me like that someday. Dangal 2, let’s go!” Ming said.

From Dangal inspiration to her own Dangal 🥋🔥 Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming shares her love for Aamir Khan and the film 🎬 #SonySportsNetwork #UFC #RTU pic.twitter.com/8E8Qwk5eCL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 29, 2026

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Dangal was based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, chronicling how he trained them to become champions and fulfil his long-cherished dream of winning international glory for India. Interestingly, the Phogat family has once again been in the spotlight recently, with Vinesh Phogat, Geeta’s cousin, finally being cleared to compete in the 53kg trials for the Asian Games on Saturday after days of legal and administrative uncertainty involving the Wrestling Federation of India.

How Dangal conquered China?

Released in China in 2017, Dangal went on to become the country’s biggest non-Hollywood box-office success at the time and emerged as one of the most popular Hindi films ever released there, earning more than Rs 1,300 crore in the market. Several reasons have been cited for the film’s extraordinary success, but a key factor was its emotional and social relevance. Many viewers, particularly young women, saw a reflection of their own struggles in Geeta Phogat’s journey as she battled societal prejudice and expectations to stand atop the podium. The sacrifices made by her family and her determination to overcome barriers struck a chord with audiences, helping Dangal transcend cultural and geographical boundaries.