Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai child star Parzaan Dastur meets Shah Rukh Khan, shares photo: ‘When Parzaan met Pathaan’

Parzaan Dastur is often remembered as the small Sikh kid in Shah Rukh Khan;'s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where he made the dialogue 'Tussi na jao' popular. 

Parzaan DasturParzaan Dastur shared a new photo with Shah Rukh Khan on instagram (Photo: Instagram/ Parzaan Dastur)

Actor Parzaan Dastur, who shot to fame as a child artist with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, took to Instagram and shared photos with Shah Rukh Khan from an event. In the first photo, he poses with the star. The next featured a throwback picture with SRK, which sees little Parzaan sitting on his shoulders. Parzaan Dastur is often remembered as the small Sikh kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where he made the dialogue ‘Tussi na jao’ popular.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan success: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

Parzaan captioned his post, “When Parzaan met Pathaan….” In the first photo, Parzaan and Shah Rukh Khan were dressed in formals at an event.

Actor Anjali Bharot commented, “Taare gin rahe ho (Are you counting the stars)?” To which, replied, “Not without you!.” Actors Dipannita Sharma and Rajesh Tailang dropped heart emojis. One fan commented, “Ah! Y’all should have recreated the pose.” To which, he said, “He would have to lift me up.”  Another fan wrote, “Tussi Jaa rhe ho, Tussi jaaoge kahan (Are you going, Where are you going)?” He replied with laughing emoticons. One fan wrote, “What yaar, I feel envious of you now.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also starring Rani Mukerji and Kajol was directed by Karan Johar. The film cemented SRK’s position as king of romance in Bollywood.  On the other hand, SRK returned to the big screen with Pathaan after four years. The film has been a raging success at the domestic box office as well as overseas. SRK has Jawan and Dunki slated for release in 2023 as well.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 13:11 IST
