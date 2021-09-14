Chhorrii motion poster: Nushrratt Bharuccha introduces us to ‘new face of horror’

The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video released the motion poster of its upcoming horror drama titled Chhorrii. With Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety fame Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, the film has been directed by Vishal Furia.

A remake of the hit Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi (translated as ‘Hide and Seek’), Chhorrii looks intriguing from its motion poster. It features a pregnant woman whose face is hidden behind a veil. In the background, we hear a girl singing mysteriously, and a child laughing. Besides Nushratt, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

The 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi chronicled the story of a pregnant woman (Pooja Sawant) and her husband (Vikram Gaikwad). They become the victims of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to some chilling tales. The film received a positive response from film critics and received many accolades. It was premiered at the London International Film Festival.

Nushratt shared the motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “The new face of horror is coming to haunt us! 😨 #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November only on @primevideoin.” Actor Amruta Khanvilkar was all praise for the poster as she commented on it, “Omggggg.”

In an earlier statement, Nushrratt had called the story of Chhorrii “relatable” and “impactful”. She said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we are finally getting to collaborate on Chhori, which is so close to his heart.”

Abundantia’s Vikram Malhotra and Crypt TV’s Jack Davis will produce Chhorrii on behalf of their respective production companies. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November.