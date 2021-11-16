Chhorii trailer promises a spine-chilling horror film

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday released the trailer of its upcoming Hindi offering Chhorii. The trailer promises a spine-chilling horror flick set against a rural backdrop.

The trailer opens with Nushratt Bharuccha, who plays a heavily pregnant woman in the movie, seeking refuge in the solitude of a remote village to escape a problem in her life. But, little did she know that she was getting herself into a bigger problem, which involved dark rituals and vengeful spirits. It seems the ghosts of an evil woman and three children, who are obsessed with playing hide and seek, are after the life of her unborn child.

Will Nushratt’s character and her unborn child make it out of the god-forbidden village? Or will they succumb to the tricks of the vengeful ghosts?

Judging by the trailer, director Vishal Furia seems to have got all the right ingredients in place in terms of visuals to manufacture fear. A secluded house in the middle of sugarcane crops, and dark colour palettes soaked in blue create a perfect mood for a horror film.

Talking about Chhorii, Nushratt Bharuccha said in a statement, “While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror, it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel.”

“With Chhorii, our aim is to take this scary story to a wide cross-section of the movie-watchers and allow fans of the genre to experience horror like never before,” added Vishal Furia.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorri is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Lapachhapi.

Besides Nushrratt Bharuccha, Chhorri also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

Chhorri is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.