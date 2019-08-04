Chhichhore trailer: Shraddha-Sushant starrer promises a heartwarming tale of love and friendship

After 3 Idiots, there has been a dearth of scripts that speak about college life, relationships, and friendships that lasts for life. Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Chhichhore aims to fill that void.

The film, whose trailer released on Sunday, celebrates friendship. The clip begins with Sushant Singh Rajput giving us the gist of the film. He introduces us to a typical college life where friends turn into family in no time.

As the trailer proceeds, we are taken on a journey of relationships, of friendships and the silly, goofy times spent in the said friends’ company.

While Sushant is the good boy of the group, Varun Sharma plays the quintessential class joker. We also catch a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor, the crush of the entire college. Tahir Raj Bhasin is the friend who believes in keeping promises and the one who leads the team in times of crisis.

The second half of the trailer introduces us to the same group, but as mature adults. They meet each other after ages, but in the midst of an unfortunate situation.

The trailer reminds us why every friend is indispensable. Recently, Nitesh Tiwari had shared Aamir Khan’s reaction to the trailer.

The filmmaker said, “He loved it. He was laughing. At the same time, he also got emotional towards the end of the trailer. Most importantly, it was a wonderful gesture that he gave us such a big surprise which shows he cares for me. This is something I will cherish for a long time.”

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda and Prateik Babbar as Raggie.

It will release on September 6.