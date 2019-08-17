Chhichhore song Fikar Not: Sushant-Shraddha ask you to forget your worries

The first song from the upcoming movie Chhichhore has been released. Titled “Fikar Not” or ‘Don’t worry’ the song highlights the perils of worrying too much and implores the listener to just go with the flow and everything would be all right. It seems like Bollywood’s version of “Hakuna Matata” from Disney’s The Lion King.

The song has been composed by Pritam and features the voices of Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra and Antara Mitra. Amitabh Bhattacharya had written the lyrics.

The music video, which is shot beautifully, has the main characters of the film spotting their older selves who warn them that life is short and they should not waste it in fretting needlessly over trivial matters.

The two versions then begin to dance together, the younger ones clearly agreeing with the logic put forward by their older selves.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others, Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Sushant shared the song on Twitter, writing, “Chhichhorapanti ka raaz hai #FikarNot – http://bit.ly/FikarNot #SajidNadiadwala @niteshtiwari22@ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 @TahirRajBhasin @NaveenPolishety @tusharpandeyx#SaharshKumar @prateikbabbar @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala@ipritamofficial @TSeries.”

The film’s trailer was unveiled earlier this month. It had received appreciation not just from the audiences but also from the likes of Aamir Khan, who tweeted, “@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer : https://youtu.be/tsxemFX0a7k”.