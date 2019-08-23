Chhichhore new trailer: Sushant-Varun take us back to our college shenanigans

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and the latest trailer of the film is now out. In the new trailer, we get a glimpse of the crazy hostel life that gives students some beautiful memories for the rest of their life.

Unlike other popular films, here the approach of showing college life is closer to reality. Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar.

So far, the makers have released the song “Fikar Not” from the film.

Chhichhore has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. The director had shown the first trailer of the film to Aamir Khan. He spoke about Khan’s reaction earlier and said, “He loved it. He was laughing. At the same time, he also got emotional towards the end of the trailer. Most importantly, it was a wonderful gesture that he gave us such a big surprise which shows he cares for me. This is something I will cherish for a long time.”

For Sushant, this is his second release of the year after the critically acclaimed Sonchiriya. He will also be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara later in the year. Shraddha Kapoor is set to appear in Saaho that releases on August 30.

Chhichhore has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and releases on September 6.